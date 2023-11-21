Pendas Law Firm gives away free turkeys in Orlando for 15th year

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local law firm is helping families put food on the table.

Several families will get a free turkey Tuesday morning, thanks to The Pendas Law Firm.

The annual food giveaway takes place outside of its law office on East Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Watch: Shoppers face rising food prices for Thanksgiving

People are expected to line up there throughout Tuesday morning.

This is the 15th year Pendas has been giving away free turkeys.

Watch: Mother of Eagles player Jalen Carter hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in Apopka

Tuesday’s event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group