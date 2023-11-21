Pendas Law Firm gives away free turkeys in Orlando for 15th year

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local law firm is helping families put food on the table.
Several families will get a free turkey Tuesday morning, thanks to The Pendas Law Firm.
The annual food giveaway takes place outside of its law office on East Colonial Drive in Orlando.
People are expected to line up there throughout Tuesday morning.
This is the 15th year Pendas has been giving away free turkeys.
Tuesday’s event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
