Mother of Eagles player Jalen Carter hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Thanks to an NFL player who grew up in Apopka, dozens of families enjoyed Thanksgiving early.

Monday afternoon was Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s second annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

But his mother hosted the event at the Executive Spot along Orange Blossom Trail this time.

Invited families wore Eagles colors and shirts with Carter on them as they picked up food.

Read: Monday Night Football: Watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs on Channel 9

Carter’s mother, Tonique Brown, said she raised him with the same charitable values she learned in her youth.

“It’s just a blessing to be a blessing,” Brown said. “It’s better to give than to receive, and we live by that.”

Carter was unable to attend the giveaway because of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

You can watch that game starting at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group