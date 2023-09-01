Local

Person, 2 cats killed in Titusville house fire

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Titusville house fire A person and two cats died in a Titusville house fire early Friday morning. (Titusville Fire Department)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A person and two cats died in a Titusville house fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to a home on Palmetto Street around 3:15 a.m. to find flames coming through the roof.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Firefighters said there was a car in the driveway and reports said there could have been two people inside the home.

When crews forced entry to the home, they found a person in a bed. Firefighters said they tried to resuscitate the person once they got them out of the home, but were unsuccessful.

Read: Cocoa police investigating after body found in ditch

Firefighters said two cats also died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read