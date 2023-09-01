Person, 2 cats killed in Titusville house fire

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A person and two cats died in a Titusville house fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to a home on Palmetto Street around 3:15 a.m. to find flames coming through the roof.

Firefighters said there was a car in the driveway and reports said there could have been two people inside the home.

When crews forced entry to the home, they found a person in a bed. Firefighters said they tried to resuscitate the person once they got them out of the home, but were unsuccessful.

Firefighters said two cats also died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

