Person injured in head-on crash involving ambulance in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A person is injured after a head-on collision with a Marion County ambulance, Marion County Fire Rescue said.

Fire officials said Rescue No. 531 called dispatch to report the crash around 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, near SW 83rd Ave Road and SW Highway 484.

Crews arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. and discovered the red passenger car was trapped in the wreckage.

After about 20 minutes, Marion County firefighters removed the driver from the car. The person was taken to a local trauma hospital under a trauma alert status.

The firefighter and paramedic in the ambulance at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All roads have since reopened, and Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

