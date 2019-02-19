Person shot in parking lot of Home Depot near Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was seriously injured Monday evening in a shooting in a store parking lot near Apopka, the Apopka Police Department said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Home Depot on West Orange Blossom Trail near Vick Road, police said.
Investigators said the victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable but serious condition.
Police said the shooting does not appear to have been random. They said no one is in custody.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
