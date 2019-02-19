  • Person shot in parking lot of Home Depot near Apopka

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was seriously injured Monday evening in a shooting in a store parking lot near Apopka, the Apopka Police Department said.

    The shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Home Depot on West Orange Blossom Trail near Vick Road, police said.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Bathroom humor at Home Depot in Kansas mistaken for bomb threat

    Investigators said the victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

    Police said the shooting does not appear to have been random. They said no one is in custody.

    Read: 'No good deed goes unpunished': Trooper recalls decision to shoot, kill 15 year-old boy

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories