Pilot rescued after their plane crashes at Ocala airport

OCALA, Fla. — A pilot is recovering at the hospital Saturday evening after his plane crashed at the Ocala International Airport, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Ocala Fire Rescue was called to the airport just before 8:00 p.m., according to a release.

First responders found the plane against the tree line near an airport fence, with the pilot unable to exit, according to OFR.

The pilot was the only one onboard and was alert but unable to exit the plane.

OFR successfully helped the pilot out of the wreckage, where he was later transported to a hospital.

Ocala International Airport plane crash (WFTV)

Crews did not say how injured the pilot was or have word on what caused the crash.

