Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Tesla in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday in Melbourne, police said.

Officers said they responded to the area of West Nasa Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in response to a crash involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a Tesla.

An initial investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on West Nasa Boulevard while the Tesla driver was traveling westbound on West Nasa Boulevard, attempting to turn onto MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Read: “I’m here to remember” 4.9k race honors 49 victims

The motorcyclist struck the Tesla as it attempted to complete the turn.

As officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found the motorcyclist had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Read: Deputies: Man dies after being shot in Orange County

After life-saving measures were performed, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Benjamin James Fish Jr.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Read: Firefighters: Bicyclist struck by a car in Seminole County

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group