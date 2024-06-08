“I’m here to remember” 4.9k race honors 49 victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Orlando for the annual Community run.

The event is in honor of the 49 lives lost in the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting nearly eight years ago.

The run is over, but the energy remains across the streets of Orlando this afternoon.

It was a 4-point 9-kilometer run in honor of the 49 lives lost in the shooting eight years ago.

CommUNITY Rainbow Run kicked off moments ago in Downtown Orlando @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Oobx8ca7rv — Geovany Dias (@Geovanydias01) June 8, 2024

It’s a way for the city to remember them and to come together as a community.

Hundreds of runners and spectators came out with the same goal.

“I’m here to remember the 49 lives we lost at Pulse so many years ago – it’s just so amazing bringing everyone together” Kistania Cole said “And I was telling my friends earlier, I was like, I love being in a place with so much love and so much glitter”.

Runners took off from city hall, went down to the Pulse site, and then returned to where they started.

The first runner to complete the path is from Lake Mary, and he crossed the finish line in just 16 minutes.









Kyle Wieczorek, from Lake Mary, was the first to cross the finish line - just about 16 min after the run started! Congratulations @WFTV pic.twitter.com/hQsmpNYRx9 — Geovany Dias (@Geovanydias01) June 8, 2024

