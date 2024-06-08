City will form committee to decide on permanent Pulse Memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday will mark eight years since 49 people were killed and dozens were injured in the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting.

Orlando leaders announced Friday they’re forming an advisory board to help determine what the permanent memorial should look like.

Many Pulse survivors and families of those killed will return to Orlando Wednesday to remember their loved ones and reflect on what happened here eight years ago.

For yet another year, they’re returning to a temporary memorial.

“Having that building just rotting there,” Sheehan said. “It doesn’t look that great, because it was supposed to be a temporary thing.”

It was supposed to stand for just two years while onePULSE Foundation built a permanent memorial.

But now, millions of dollars and eight years later, the temporary set-up still stands.

“I’m heartbroken that we were taken advantage of. I really feel that the LGBTQ community, the victims, and survivors, were taken advantage of,” Sheehan said, speaking of onePULSE. “And now we have to fix it.”

City-contracted facilitator Dr. Larry Schooler has spent the past few weeks hearing from survivors and family members on the best way to get input on a permanent memorial. Schooler says out of the roughly 115 that initially said they were interested in participating, only 45 took part.

Now, they’re forming an advisory committee made up of 10 to 15 members. The city said the committee could be made up of family members, survivors, former Pulse Nightclub employees, first responders, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders. They’re also looking for those with technical experience in design or engineering.

The committee will help to create a conceptual design of the future Pulse memorial using the input from dozens expected to show up to meetings over the next few months.

Schooler said even if you’re not selected to be part of the committee, you will have several opportunities to voice your opinion through meetings.

“Anyone who wants to provide input on the memorial will have the opportunity to provide feedback,” Schooler said.

From there the city said, they’ll set a budget to determine how much money it needs to raise. Mayor Buddy Dyer and Sheehan says they know it may be difficult.

“Again, it’s hard to do when someone else screwed it up, I’m going to be honest, but it’s not an impossible task, because I know this community. I know the people in this community,” Sheehan said.

Applications for the committee will stay open until June 23. Members will be announced July 8.

The committee will meet on a monthly basis from late July until the end of the year, Schooler said.

You can apply here. https://www.pulseorlando.org/Memorial/Participate

