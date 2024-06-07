Crews battle fire threatening homes in Osceola County, fire officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A fire in Osceola County is currently threatening structures, according to the Florida Forest Service.

As of 7:20 p.m. Friday, Florida Forest Service crews were battling the fire at Orange Blossom Trail and Woodland Creek Boulevard.

Fire officials said the fire is currently 10 acres and is 50% contained.

Crews with the Osceola County Fire Department are working to protect the nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

FFS officials encourage people to call 911 or the Florida Forest Service if they see smoke.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide more details on WFTV Tonight.

See a map of the location below:

