DNA from 2023 Cocoa Beach sex crime leads to arrest in Ohio

, Fla. — Cocoa Beach police say they’ve found the suspect from a sexual battery that happened more than two years ago.

Police said the investigation began in January 2023 when a woman reported the attack.

Detectives say they got new DNA evidence in January 2025, so they coordinated with the Cincinnati Police Department in Ohio to get a DNA sample from a potential suspect.

Forensic analysis of that DNA led to an arrest warrant for Brendon Alladin Miller, 33, of Ohio. He was taken into custody in Cincinnati Tuesday.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department says Miller will be extradited to the extradition to the Brevard County jail in Florida on charges of sexual battery and battery.

“The Cocoa Beach Police Department extends its sincere thanks to our partners at the FDLE and the Cincinnati Police Department for their invaluable assistance. This case serves as a reminder: if you commit a crime in the City of Cocoa Beach, we will pursue justice—regardless of state lines," the department said in a news release.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact detective Sgt. Payne of the Criminal Investigations Division at 321-868-3344.

