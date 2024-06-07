Near-record heat, isolated storms in store this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day across Central Florida, with isolated storms sticking around through 9 p.m.

On Friday, Leesburg hit a record high for the heat, tying a 2008 record of 96 degrees.

Storms remain more isolated Friday night than last night and mostly remain focused at on the coast.

Small hail or isolated damaging winds cannot be ruled out.

Near-record heat is moving in for this weekend specifically looking at Leesburg and Sanford for reaching records.

This weekend will see isolated rain, mainly during late-day and evenings.

Next week there is a potential for heavy rain or strong storms.

