Firefighters: Bicyclist struck by a car in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Rescue said a 50-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a car crash in Casselberry.

Fire rescue said the car driver was in stable condition and taken to the hospital.

Officials said all northbound lanes on State Road 436 at Howell Branch Road are closed.

Read: Deputies: Man dies after being shot in Orange County

Traffic is being diverted eastbound on Howell Branch Road.

Channel 9 will keep you updated.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group