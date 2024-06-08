Local

Osceola: Victim fatally shot at a party, suspect on the loose deputies said.

By Q McCray, WFTV.com and Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff’s responded to a shooting at an address off Bronco Drive in St. Cloud on Saturday.

Deputies told Channel 9 that the victim was at a party when they got shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of the injuries sustained.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident and is looking for Joshua Michael Alan Miller as a person of interest.

