0 Pilots rescued by Coast Guard after gyrocopter, helicopter go down in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a helicopter and a gyrocopter went down Thursday afternoon on Mosaic property near Manley Road and County Line Road, near Bowling Green in Fort Mead.

Officials said the PCSO helicopter responded to the scene where the gyrocopter went down. The pilot of the gyro-copter was seen standing and waving at the helicopter.

Around 3 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said, PCSO helicopter also went down.

The pilot of the PCSO helicopter was able to communicate with other deputies on the scene that he was fine, but he said they were both stuck in the pond made up of soft clay, according to investigators.

Officials said a Coast Guard helicopter was able to pull the pilots out of the pond, and both men were transported to a local hospital to be checked.

The Sheriff's Office said the pilot of the PCSO helicopter is Lavon Hughes, 52, who has worked with the Polk County Sheriff's Office since July 2007. Officials said the helicopter he was flying was an OH-58.

The name of the gyro-copter pilot has not been released.

No other details were released.

Good news...both pilots are safe. Very dirty, but safe. Here is the latest from this afternoon.#PCSO #TwoChoppersDown pic.twitter.com/V7sqesD66X — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) October 3, 2019

