0 Pine Hills Elementary School set to open for new school year

ORLANDO, Fla. - Pine Hills Elementary School will open its doors, just in time for classes. The school on Ferndell Road is a welcome sight for parents.

"I love the fact of how close I am to the elementary school because with work and everything, if I am not able to get my kids from school, because I do pick up and drop off, they can walk. It's like literally the next street over," a parent said.

During construction, some parents had to drive students to the old Clarcona Elementary School, which was farther away. Orange County Public Schools provided the option to bus students.

The district said while they work on revamping or building a new school, it is common for the district to use schools that are no longer in use as swing sites.

"Due to the fact that they (students) had their same teachers, they really didn't care," another

parent said.

Students can expect to see a new media center, classrooms, cafeteria and a play area. There will also be covered walkways and a new parent pickup and drop-off location, as well as a new bus loop.

The school district will be having a sneak-peek for parents Monday, Aug. 6 from 5p.m. to 7 p.m.

