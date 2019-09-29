  • Plane crashes in DeLand, officials say

    DeLAND, Fla. - Officials said a plane crashed near Old New York Avenue and South Grand Avenue in DeLand on Sunday afternoon. 

    According to officials, the plane is in the woods and on fire.

    Officials said they have shut down a portion of New York Avenue.

    It is not known how many people were in the plane or what their condition is.

    No other details were made available.

