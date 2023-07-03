Plans filed for new Tesla dealership in Orlando as EV powerhouse grows local presence

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. continues to grow its metro Orlando presence, with new plans filed with the city of Orlando revealing what would be a fifth dealership or showroom in the market.

A master plan and conditional use permit application filed June 20 includes plans for a Tesla sales and service center that would rise at 6885 Lee Vista Blvd., in southeast Orlando, near Orlando International Airport.

The planned dealership comes as construction is ongoing on a 61,000-square-foot Tesla store in Clermont, which is being developed by an entity related to Maitland-based First Team Commercial, and with the recent opening of a new dealership — which Tesla refers to as stores or galleries — at 2214 N. John Young Parkway.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Tesla camera catches tire thieves in action: ‘Look like they’re working for NASCAR’ In a video released by the police, the thieves can be seen grabbing a car jack, lifting the Corvette as its alarm triggers. (NCD)





©2023 Cox Media Group