Plans moving forward for massive indoor sports complex in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County leaders are discussing plans for the county’s vision of building a big indoor sports complex.

The vision is for it to be built on land near the Sanford airport and the Boombah Sports Complex on Lake Mary Boulevard.

The goal is to make Seminole County a destination for sports tourism.

This new proposed indoor sports facility is expected to be up to 180,000 square feet, bringing in sporting events and a $2 billion economic impact.

Big plays are being made thanks to Seminole County’s tourist improvement district.

“When it comes to sports tourism visitation, we’re a player in that market,” said Guilherme “Gui” Cunha, the director of the Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

The vision is to bring indoor soccer, volleyball and other events, such as gymnastics and karate, to drive in tournaments and people from around the country to Seminole County all year round.

“Event organizers want to be in Florida. They want to be in Central Florida. They know how well the hospitality. It’s not an accident we’re as busy as we are,” said Jason Siegel with the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

The funding for the $100 million complex is funded by a special fee on hotels, charging $1.75 per room per night, regardless of occupancy. It was approved by county commissioners in March, meaning taxpayers in Seminole County won’t be footing the bill. They’ll just enjoy the benefits of the venue.

“Think about all the nonprofits that can now host larger events right here in this county that right now we don’t have that ability,” said District 5 Commissioner Andria Herr.

Herr calls the plan a game changer for people living in Seminole County.

“Graduation, in our county, we can’t do that right now either. There’s a great impact to our community for this. I do support it,” said Herr.

Things are in the design phase so it still isn’t clear what the indoor complex could look like. Some estimate construction will start in 2027, but it’s really too early to say due to being so early in the design process.

Leaders say they’re currently getting ideas from a facility in Georgia.

