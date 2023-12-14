‘Thank you for your patronage’: Hungry Pants closes in SoDo after 4 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hungry Pants, a self-described “plant curious” restaurant in the SoDo District has closed its doors “indefinitely,” the restaurant announced in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The restaurant opened four years ago on South Orange Avenue near Southgate Commerce Boulevard.

“It has not been a secret that our opening in November 2019 provided many financial challenges for this business to get off the ground,” Alex Marin, the restaurant’s co-owner, said in the post. “It was with sheer grit, determination and a commitment to share our concept with our community that we have continued on for the past four years.”

Marin described the restaurant as “another feather of success in our entrepreneurial caps.”

“It will proudly sit along side the Yum Yum Truck,” he said. “And as we move forward, we are excited for future projects and successes to share.”

In the Instagram post, Marin urged Central Floridians to spend their money locally.

“Spend it with a small creative business that is filling a void and building upon our communities creative fabric,” he said. “Orlando will continue to grow into a more cultured place to live and raise a family if we all bolster niche businesses.”

