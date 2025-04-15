A playground designed by kids and built by the community is presented in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Eatonville celebrates the unveiling of a new playground designed by children and constructed by community volunteers, representing a significant step towards addressing playspace inequity.

The ribbon-cutting event took place at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, Joe R. Lee Branch, 400B Ruffel St.

The location is shown more clearly on the map below.

The City of Eatonville and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida have joined forces to create this meaningful initiative, which aims to ensure that all children have access to safe and inspiring places to play.

This event will feature speeches by notable leaders, including Angie Gardner, the Mayor of Eatonville; Jamie Merrill, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida; and Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita.

