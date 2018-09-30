  • Police: 1 injured in Palm Bay shooting

    By: Chip Skambis

    PALM BAY, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting in Palm Bay that left one person seriously injured Sunday afternoon. 

    The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. along the 100 block of Pelican Drive NE, police said. 

    The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

    Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses. 

    Police said no suspect information is available at this time. 

    Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. 

