Police: 2 dead bodies were found during search for missing Kissimmee woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Channel 9 spoke with Anna Boza last week. The day before her daughter’s body was found.

“I want my daughter I want her to be with me,” Boza said.

25-year-old Claudia Pena disappeared on April 7th.

During her last text exchange with her daughter, Pena said she was leaving the house with her husband, 23-year-old Nicolas Alvarez.

Ring video caught that moment, which was the last time anyone saw the pair.

“No indications that they were going to go on a long trip,” Gerardo Pena said, Claudia’s brother. “It just has been very very mysterious.”

Pena’s brother told Channel 9 that Alvarez was in town visiting from New Mexico, where he works. Alvarez was supposed to return the day after the pair disappeared.

Pena said he had no suspicions of foul play or that anything happened between the pair.

Less than 24 hours after the family’s interview with Channel 9. Investigators found Pena’s vehicle at a construction site in Osceola County and two remains in the woods. One with some clothing on that matched Pena’s.

