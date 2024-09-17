Local

Man, woman found dead at home near Lake Nona

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that it responded to a “man down” call at a home in the Storey Park development near Lake Nona.

Police said they were call to the home near Boldface Drive and Apostrophe Aly.

Officers said that upon their arrival, they found two people dead -- a man and a woman.

Police said they they are not searching for any additional suspects.

