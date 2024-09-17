DeSantis orders state-led investigation into apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered a state-led investigation into the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his golf club over the weekend.

DeSantis says the people deserve to know how the would-be attacker got so close to Trump and why the federal investigation isn’t enough.

Watch the full news conference here:

The governor made the announcement Tuesday morning in West Palm Beach.

Read: Man suspected in second ‘attempted assassination’ on Donald Trump faces federal gun charges

“In addition to holding the suspect accountable, the public deserves to know the truth about how this assassination attempt came to be,” DeSantis said.

Speaking at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, DeSantis revealed that the investigation will be handled by the Office of Statewide Prosecutor, overseen by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Read: Trump and Harris hitting battleground states even as Sunday’s attack continues to roil the race

“Right now the American people need to know we are on this. Sometimes the state government has jurisdiction to go after maximum penalties that the federal government does not,” Moody said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Trump attempted assassination BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Shortly after, shots rang out and Trump slumped before being whisked away by Secret Service with injuries visible to the side of his head. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter and one audience member are dead and another was injured. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

This comes just one day after suspect Ryan Routh was charged with federal firearms crimes.

Read: The Latest: Trump addresses apparent assassination attempt on X

“The suspect committed several state law violations across multiple judicial circuits, including Martin County as well as, perhaps, the judicial circuit represented by Broward County,” DeSantis said.

Authorities say Routh never had Trump in his line of sight and sped away after Secret Service agents opened fire. He was later arrested in a neighboring county.

However, DeSantis expressed concern about the federal agencies handling the case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group