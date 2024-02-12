Police: 2 rescued after boat capsized in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne said two people are resting at home after being rescued from the Indian River Lagoon.

Investigators were called to a distress call from a capsized boat Saturday night.

First responders said they found two people clinging to a boat about two miles south of the 192 Causeway.

Watch: Nearly 30 hurt after tour boat, another vessel collide near Port of Miami, officials say

First responders from several agencies and a good Samaritan worked to bring them to shore.

The victims were then taken to a hospital to get checked out, but thankfully they were not hurt.

Read: Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was set to be a superstar, has died in a car crash

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group