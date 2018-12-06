0 Police: Belle Isle woman with dementia targeted by burglars

BELLE ISLE, Fla. - On Monday evening, a man and a woman tried to steal from a woman who has dementia, the Belle Isle Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly before 6:15 p.m. to a home on Nela Avenue near Seminole Drive after a woman who posed as a caregiver entered the home.

Investigators said the woman took the victim to the kitchen and a gloved man entered the home.

"It appears the two were communicating over walkie-talkie, which was concealed in the female's shirt," Belle Isle police Sgt. Ivar Ruiz said. "The male suspect went to the rear part of the residence. It appears the suspect's intent was to commit a theft."

The woman's actual evening caregiver arrived while the burglars were still at the home, Ruiz said.

"She stated she saw a male and female leaving the residence in a newer white SUV as she pulled up," he said. "The caregiver informed officers that when the SUV left, they had the lift gate up, and she was not able to see a tag number."

Police said the victim's son watched a livestream of the incident.

"It's a holiday season," neighbor Corwin Littrell said. "Where you are going, you're going to need suntan lotion."

The woman is described as a short, white and possibly Hispanic with dark hair. She was wearing a white and black hoodie.

The man is described as white, possibly Hispanic with dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a hat and sunglasses.

They were seen leaving in a 2018 Mazda CX5 that is possibly white.

