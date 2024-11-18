Police: Body of missing four-year-old Waylon Childs recovered by dive team

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach Police have confirmed the recovery of missing four-year-old Waylon Childs Sunday evening.

OBPD has released a statement announcing the tragic loss:

At 9:02 PM today, the Volusia County Dive Team recovered the body of 4-year-old Waylon Childs in Central Park near Fleming Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a missing child earlier in the day.

A father had been at the park with his three young children, all under the age of five, when Waylon went missing.

The Ormond Beach Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, and local law enforcement from neighboring cities worked closely together to conduct a thorough and exhaustive search.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our hearts are with Waylon’s family during this unimaginable loss,” said Chief Jesse Godfrey. “We would like to thank the community and all the agencies involved for their support and efforts during this search. The Ormond Beach Police Department remains committed to standing with the family and our community in the days ahead.”

