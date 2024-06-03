Police identify suspect in Leesburg convenience store clerk’s shooting death

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department announced Monday morning that it has identified the suspect in a Leesburg convenience store clerk’s shooting death.

Detectives said they have obtained an arrest warrant for Alex Lopez, 25, of Wildwood.

Police said the warrant is for the following charges: murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use or possessing a firearm during a felony.

Detectives said they have been trying to locate Lopez since they identified him Sunday evening.

The agency said it is now working with local, state and federal authorities to locate and arrest Lopez.

Investigators said the clerk -- 51-year-old Raied Shihadeh -- was shot shot during a robbery that happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the store, which is at Picciola Road and U.S. 441.

Anyone who knows of Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to call Leesburg police at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Officials said Lopez may be armed and dangerous.

