Police investigate shooting during spring break celebrations in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after a weekend shooting during spring break celebrations in Daytona Beach.

Witnesses shared video with Channel 9 showing the chaos after shots rang out Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

Police said two people were shot, and those involved possibly knew each other.

The area was packed at the time with visitors from all over.

Visitors and residents told Channel 9 they are fed up with the rise in violent visitors during spring break.

