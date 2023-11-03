Police investigating deadly shooting at Ocala Burger King

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Marion County.
Police responded to the Burger King located at 2301 E. Silver Springs Boulevard in reference to a shooting.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
According to police, the shooting victim reportedly got into someone’s car and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Read: Detectives seek additional victims of serial sexual assault suspect in Central Florida
This is an ongoing investigation.
Read: Deputies: Marion County man drugged, strangled husband before staging fake crime
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group