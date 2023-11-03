Police investigating deadly shooting at Ocala Burger King

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Marion County.

Police responded to the Burger King located at 2301 E. Silver Springs Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

According to police, the shooting victim reportedly got into someone’s car and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

