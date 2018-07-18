  • Man and woman found dead in apartment in Parramore

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in an apartment in the Parramore area.

    The investigation is centered around an apartment complex on W. Jefferson Street between Benson Avenue and N. Westmoreland Drive.

    Orlando police said they were called to the apartment complex around 7 a.m. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    Police have not released any other details.

    This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as details come in.

