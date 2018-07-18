ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in an apartment in the Parramore area.
The investigation is centered around an apartment complex on W. Jefferson Street between Benson Avenue and N. Westmoreland Drive.
Orlando police said they were called to the apartment complex around 7 a.m. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police have not released any other details.
This is a developing story.
Active scene at an apartment complex off of West Jefferson in the Parramore neighborhood. We're told officers are conducting some type of death investigation @WFTV pic.twitter.com/KP1DDhDp5Y— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) July 18, 2018
