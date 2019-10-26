Police investigating shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.
Around 4 p.m., officers said they responded to the Verona Apartments at 1681 South Kirkman Road after reports that someone was shot.
Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital.
Officers said it is an active case and no other information is available.
