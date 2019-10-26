  • Police investigating shooting at Orlando apartment complex

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.

    Around 4 p.m., officers said they responded to the Verona Apartments at 1681 South Kirkman Road after reports that someone was shot.

    Related Headlines

    Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital.

    Officers said it is an active case and no other information is available. 

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories