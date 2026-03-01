Speeding motorcycle rider killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that a motorcycle rider was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Orange Avenue north of Weatherbee Road.

The report states that the rider was going southbound over the speed limit when they didn’t manage to negotiate a curve.

It also states that the motorcycle veered off the right side of the road and hit a curb. The collision’s impact ejected the rider from the vehicle.

Troopers say that emergency responders transported the rider to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. Medical staff at the hospital later pronounced the individual deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group