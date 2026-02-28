Local

Central Florida Fair returns for 114th year with new rides and weekday deals

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Fair returned to its fairgrounds off West Colonial Drive this week for its 114th year.

The event features new attractions and specialized weekday pricing through its conclusion on March 8.

The fair serves as a long-standing regional tradition, offering a mix of entertainment, food and rides.

This year’s installment introduces several high-profile additions to the midway lineup for attendees.

New attractions for the 114th season include the Thunderbird Swing Tower and the Kraken Ride.

These additions join a variety of existing entertainment options located at the fairgrounds on the city’s west side.

Admission prices for the event vary by age and the day of the week. For weekday visits, tickets start at $7 for children and $11 for adults.

