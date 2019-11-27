Police looking for information in Clermont hit-and-run

CLERMONT, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run Monday night.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West State Road 50 just east of the intersection at County Road 455. The driver hit a pedestrian and left the scene, according to police.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- FHP: Lane closures, cleanup on I-95 continues 14 hours after 4 family members killed in crash
- Community bands together to ensure Titusville man's holiday decorations continue to shine
- WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Danny DeVito crash Cabo San Lucas wedding
- Community bands together to ensure Titusville man's holiday decorations continue to shine
The pedestrian was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.
The vehicle is being described as a passenger vehicle, possibly a sedan. No further information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 352-536-8442.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}