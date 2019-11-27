  • Police looking for information in Clermont hit-and-run

    CLERMONT, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run Monday night.

    The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West State Road 50 just east of the intersection at County Road 455. The driver hit a pedestrian and left the scene, according to police.

    The pedestrian was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The vehicle is being described as a passenger vehicle, possibly a sedan. No further information was available.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 352-536-8442.

