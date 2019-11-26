Community bands together to ensure Titusville man's holiday decorations continue to shine

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville residents are stepping up to make sure one man's home continues its tradition of shining bright for the holidays.
Neighbors joined together to keep the tradition of keeping Jeremy Laakso's Bowstring Court home a Christmas attraction after he wasn't quite up to the task this year.
"He just transforms this place and he's been doing it for decades and it's incredible," said one neighbor. "They'll be hundreds of people come and visit every year."
Laakso told Channel 9 the display started out small, but over time evolved.
"I went extreme probably 15 to 18 years ago," Laakso said.
Laakso normally begins working on the decorations in September, but decided against it this year.
"There was too much on his plate to pull it off," one neighbor said.
After the word spread of the cancellation, community members quickly began to come up with a plan.
Family members decided the display was back "on" with hundreds of volunteers slated to step up to help.
More volunteers are planning to show up for the weekends leading up to Christmas.
