  • Man arrested after woman found dead at Orange County home, deputies say

    By: Adam Poulisse

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities have made an arrest in the death investigation earlier this year at a home near Lake Mann, Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

    Gary M. Brumfield, Jr., 25, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Vera D. Jones.

    Related Headlines

    Read more: Death under investigation at Orange County home

    TRENDING NOW: 

    Deputies on July 13 responded to the 4200 block of West Jackson Street near South Ivey Lane after firefighters discovered the body, later identified as Jones. 

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories