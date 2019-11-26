Man arrested after woman found dead at Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities have made an arrest in the death investigation earlier this year at a home near Lake Mann, Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Gary M. Brumfield, Jr., 25, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Vera D. Jones.
Related Headlines
Read more: Death under investigation at Orange County home
TRENDING NOW:
- Sanford boy dies after being hit by vehicle
- 'He was my life': Family pleads for justice after teen shot, killed near Daytona Beach school
- Michigan state trooper pulls over banana car, gives driver $20
- Florida man's body falls out of tree as crew dredges canal
Deputies on July 13 responded to the 4200 block of West Jackson Street near South Ivey Lane after firefighters discovered the body, later identified as Jones.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}