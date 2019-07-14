  • Death under investigation at Orange County home

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    A body was discovered Saturday evening at a home near Lake Mann, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Deputies said they were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to Jackson Street near South Ivey Lane after firefighters discovered the body.

    Investigators did not elaborate on the circumstances of the death, but the home is cordoned off with crime scene tape.

    The death remains under investigation.

