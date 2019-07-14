Death under investigation at Orange County home

A body was discovered Saturday evening at a home near Lake Mann, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to Jackson Street near South Ivey Lane after firefighters discovered the body.
Related Headlines
Read: Deputies fatally shoot man who pointed shotgun at 1 of them in Coleman
Investigators did not elaborate on the circumstances of the death, but the home is cordoned off with crime scene tape.
Channel 9 reporter Ashley Edlund is gathering more information at the scene.
Read: Ax-wielding Florida man follows women around convenience store, police say
The death remains under investigation.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 6 for live updates on this developing story.
Happening Now: OCSO on West Jackson Street investigating @WFTV pic.twitter.com/mvK3yYgBS6— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) July 14, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}