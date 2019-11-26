  • Family confirms bodies in burned vehicle were parents of boy found left on NY porch

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    BUFFALO, N.Y. - Investigators in Buffalo, New York, have identified the remains of a Central Florida couple found in a burned-out vehicle.

    The families of Nicole Plaud and Miguel Valentin-Colon confirmed to Channel 9 that the couple was found dead in a vehicle that was set on fire more than two months ago.

    The couple's 3-year-old child was found alone in a box on a stranger's porch nearby.

    TRENDING NOW: 

    READ MORE: Grandmother granted custody of Longwood boy, 3, found sleeping on porch in NY, officials say

    The boy, Noelvin, has since been reunited with his grandparents in Central Florida.

    Valentin-Colon was buried in Puerto Rico and Plaud was cremated in Orlando.

    Investigators have not yet released how the couple was killed. 

    Officials are still investigating the whereabouts of the third adult, Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, who was with the couple and the child when they left Central Florida. 

    Police released surveillance video in September of two persons of interest in the case, showing the two men and a child running away from the burning van.

    READ MORE: Police: Video shows Longwood boy, 3, being led away from burning van by persons of interest

    The identities of the persons of interest still aren't known. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories