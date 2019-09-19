0 NY police: Videos show persons of interest running away from burning van with Longwood boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Surveillance footage released Thursday afternoon shows two persons of interest in a case involving a 3-year-old Longwood boy who was discovered sleeping in a box on the porch of a Buffalo, New York, home.

The Buffalo Police Department said the boy, Noelvin, was discovered at 8 a.m. Monday, 1 mile from a burned out rental minivan that he, his parents and their friend traveled in during a road trip from Central Florida to Upstate New York.

Investigators said they canvassed the area after Noelvin was discovered, but his parents were not found.

TRENDING NOW:

At about 6 p.m. Monday, someone called police to report a burned out vehicle behind a warehouse, investigators said.

Police said Thursday that the remains of two people were discovered in that incinerated Chrysler Pacifica, but it will take two to six weeks to identify the remains.

The boy's parents -- Nicole Merced Plaud and Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon -- and his parents' friend, Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred, are still considered missing, Buffalo police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said during a news conference.

During the news conference, Rinaldo played two surveillance videos, showing the persons of interest.

The first video shows a person walking toward the van with a T-shirt tied around his head, Rinaldo said. Click here to watch the video.

Read: 'We're heartbroken': Family works to bring Longwood boy, 3, found asleep on NY porch home

The second video shows two men and the child running away from what is believed to be the burning van, Rinaldo said.

He said one of the men can be seen setting down two gasoline cans before tying the T-shirt back around his head and running away. Click here to watch the video.

Investigators said the videos were recorded shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Channel 9 reporter Michael Lopardi is on the ground in Buffalo, gathering more information.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call Buffalo police at 716-851-4466.

Watch Buffalo police explain the surveillance footage below:

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.