Police searching for 12-year-old girl after Seminole County mother comes home, finds her missing

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police are searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday evening at her home on Calla Street.
Police said Lisa "Alana" Pearce was last seen by her mother around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Her mother told police when she returned home 20 minutes later, the girl was gone and the back door of the home was open.
The girl's family said they searched the areas where she frequents with no luck. Her mother told police this is unusual behavior for her.
Pearce is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with dark red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt with rainbow hearts, black jeans and a Vans backpack with a rainbow pattern and kittens printed on it.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or call 911.
