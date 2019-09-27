  • Grandmother granted custody of Longwood boy, 3, found sleeping on porch in NY, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - The grandmother of a 3-year-old Florida boy who was found abandoned in Buffalo has been granted custody of the toddler and plans to bring him home Friday.

    The boy was found sleeping on a stranger's porch in New York earlier this month. 

    Investigators said the boy's parents and a friend rented a car that was found badly burned with the remains of two people inside.

    Investigators are still working to confirm who those victims are.

    Officials are searching for two people who were seen on surveillance cameras leading the boy away and carrying what appear to be gas cans.

    On Friday morning, a judge granted the boy's grandmother temporary custody and said it was in the family's best interest. 

