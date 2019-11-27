0 FHP: Lane closures, cleanup on I-95 continues 13 hours after 4 family members killed in crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Four family members were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer and a pickup truck Tuesday night that left lane closures and the clean-up continuing more than 12 hours later Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Kim Montes said four men, all related ranging in age from 30 to 58, who were driving in the pickup truck died in the crash or at the hospital. Their names have not been released, but Montes said they are from the Fort Pierce area.

Montes said the clean-up from the crash, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday, continues more than 12 hours later and is expected to wrap up around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. As of 6:30 a.m., the two right lanes of I-95 remain blocked near State Road 406 near Titusville.

Montes said both the car hauler and pickup truck involved in the crash went into the woods, so crews are working to remove them before all lanes of the highway are reopened.

The crash report from FHP states that both trucks were traveling south on I-95 when the left rear axle of the trailer attached to the pickup truck, which was carrying an excavator, disconnected. Troopers said the axle traveled into the center lane underneath the car hauler, whose driver lost control.

Troopers said the cars collided and traveled onto the shoulder, where the pickup truck rolled over and the car hauler jackknifed. The report states two people were ejected from the pickup truck.

FOUR.

That's FOUR people who won't be at Thanksgiving.

That's FOUR people who won't be here for Christmas.

That's FOUR people who won't celebrate another day in this world.

They were all from the same family out of Fort Pierce, traveling in the same vehicle on I-95 near SR-406. pic.twitter.com/c6H1gJWrCg — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 27, 2019

