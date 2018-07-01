Police: Man found shot in the head at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who was shot in the head was found dead at a west Orlando apartment complex early Sunday, police said.
A tenant at the complex called police after noticing the man’s body at the Boca Club Apartments on C.R. Smith Street around 1:20 a.m., police said.
Read: Suspended officer with troubled past fatally shoots wife, her boyfriend, self
Officers found a man between the ages of 15 and 25 who had been shot in the head lying in the grass between buildings 3058 and 3066.
Police said they haven’t determined whether the man’s death was a homicide.
Police have no witnesses at this time.
