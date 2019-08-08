Police: Man punched, threatened to kill women he held captive inside his Eatonville home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Police in Eatonville are investigating after they said a man assaulted and held two women captive, threatening to hurt them if they tried to leave.
Officials said 29-year-old Franklyn Gumbs held the women against their will inside his home.
One of the victims told officials she was there for six months, while another said she was there for two weeks.
The women told police Gumbs forced them to prostitute out of hotels and to commit other crimes.
The three went to a hospital together Tuesday after Gumbs allegedly punched them both in the head and threatened to shoot them if they ever attempted to escape.
While at the hospital, the victims were able to alert a nurse to the situation.
Eatonville police said they aren't sure if there are other victims and haven't charged Gumbs with human trafficking.
Officials said both of the victims are adults and are from out of state.
Gumbs faces charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment.
He was released from the Orange County Jail on Wednesday evening on a bond of $20,000.
