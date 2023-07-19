Police: Man shot in Carver Shores in Orlando, gunman at large

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded to a shooting late Tuesday in the city’s Carver Shores neighborhood.

Shortly before midnight, officers said they found a man shot along Cutler Street near Lescot Lane.

They said the victim told them that someone approached him, had words with him, and then shot him.

The victim drove himself to another location and was then transported to a hospital for treatment, according to Orlando Police Department.

He’s expected to recover, police said.

Police did not release his name.

OPD told Channel 9 that investigators don’t have a solid description of the suspect because the victim did not want to share many details about the incident.

Police added that it’s not clear if the suspect and victim know one other.

