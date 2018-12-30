Police: Man shot in Delaney Park apartment complex parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the parking lot of a Delaney Park apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.
The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Delaney Court apartments at 200 Agnes Court, police said.
The victim, whom police did not identify, called officers to report he’d been shot.
Witnesses told police they saw the victim running away from the parking lot after the shooting when men in a 2018, silver Honda sedan confronted him.
After a struggle, both the victim and the car fled the scene, police said.
The victim was gone by the time police arrived but showed up at a local hospital soon thereafter, police said.
Officers are currently investigating.
No further details are available at this time.
