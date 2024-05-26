Police: Missing Orlando man with dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said they are asking for the public’s help to find a 75-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Miguel Vera was last seen in the area of South Kirkman Road and Raleigh Street.

OPD said Vera is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police said he is described as having brown eyes, gray hair, and a beard.

Vera was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts, and black slippers.

Orlando Police said if you see Vera, please call 911.

