Local

Police: Missing Orlando man with dementia

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Police: Missing Orlando man with dementia (Orlando Police Department)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said they are asking for the public’s help to find a 75-year-old man with dementia.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police said Miguel Vera was last seen in the area of South Kirkman Road and Raleigh Street.

OPD said Vera is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Read: Deputies: 2 arrested in road-rage shooting

Police said he is described as having brown eyes, gray hair, and a beard.

Vera was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts, and black slippers.

Read: At least 11 dead after severe weather in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, officials say

Orlando Police said if you see Vera, please call 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

Most Read