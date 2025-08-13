Police say missing mother and child may be using SunRail to travel

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police said a missing mother and daughter may be using the SunRail between Orlando and Sanford.

Lenetria Dixon and her 5-year-old daughter, Denverrose Allen, were last seen Sunday near North Lane and Westgrove Way in Orlando.

Police said they recently lived in Sanford and have family in that area.

Officers said that due to concerns over Dixon’s mental health, Dixon is considered endangered.

Sanford Police say if you ride the Sunrail between Orlando and Sanford, please look out for them and contact police if you see Dixon or Allen.

